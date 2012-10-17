The Healthiest Alternatives to Olive Oil

Tired of cooking with olive oil? Try one of these healthy—and tasty!—substitutes.
More
Health.com
October 17, 2012
1 of 5Getty Images
What's new with oil
Yes, olive oil's the reigning champ of healthy, versatile fats, but these alternatives are worth a pour. All have the same amount of calories—roughly 120 per tablespoon—along with health (and taste!) perks.
Here's the lowdown from Marissa Lippert, RD, author of The Cheater's Diet.
Advertisement
2 of 5Getty Images
Avocado oil
Why it's good: It has heart-healthy omega-3s and mono-unsaturated fats that help lower "bad" LDL cholesterol and keep "good" HDL cholesterol high.
Use it for: Salads, veggies, even soups—the mild, buttery taste really enhances flavor.
3 of 5Getty Images
Coconut oil
Why it's good: Recent research shows its main type of saturated fat, lauric acid, helps boost those healthy HDL cholesterol levels (although not as much as monounsaturated fats do).
Use it for: Baking, from scones to pie crusts. Used in place of butter in equal quantities, it's a healthier, vegan alternative to animal fat, with a sweet, hint-of-vanilla taste. Since it's solid at room temperature, you can also spread it on toast.
Advertisement
4 of 5Getty Images
Grapeseed oil
Why it's good: Extracted from grapes, it packs 70 percent polyunsaturated fats, which help reduce LDL cholesterol levels.
Use it for: Sautéing and frying; this oil has a neutral taste and a high smoke point—meaning it can stand up to hot temperatures without burning or losing its nutritional value.
Advertisement
5 of 5Getty Images
Palm oil
Why it's good: It's super rich in vitamin E, which supports the immune system. Avoid partially hydrogenated palm oil, found in some processed foods; it has unhealthy trans fats (and fewer nutrients).
Use it for: Curries, stews, noodle dishes, and even omelets. The distinctive, earthy flavor is the reason it's a (delicious) staple in Asian, African, and Brazilian cuisine.