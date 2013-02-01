Style Coach to the Rescue

Star stylist Suze Yalof Schwartz has the solutions to all your wardrobe challenges.

Suze Yalof Schwartz
February 01, 2013
Simple wardrobe solutions

Brighten up your wardrobe! Banish bra bulges!

Stylist Suze Yalof Schwartz, a regular on TV shows such as Today and Good Morning America shares her wardrobe tips. She blogs at tallskinnyrich.com.
Add some color

What's a simple way to update my wardrobe?

Fran Pellegrino, Valley Stream, NY

Adding colorful accessories is the easiest tweak. One quick fix is a bright-colored scarfóneon cashmere is chicer than chic right now. It takes the winter blahs and makes them the winter ahhhs. Same thing goes for shoes. I love wearing all black with a bright shoe. Ta-da!

Accessorize

Another option: Get a massive pair of earrings or a huge necklace. I'm talking major conversation pieces.

Even if you're wearing that same old black dress, everyone will say you look amazing!
Add a belt

I lost a lot of weight, but still don't feel comfortable in fitted clothes. How can I ease into some looks that will show off my new shape?

Carolyn Kitchen, Baton Rouge, LA

Taking baby steps will help you get used to the new (fitter!) you. Start with a belt that cinches your waist. If you're short-waisted with a big bust, try a skinny belt, like these from H&M ($5 each; H&M stores).

For other shapes, a wide one will almost always make your waist look smaller. One caveat: Don't belt a very chunky knit (it will only bulk you up).
Menswear

My current sleepwear is an oversize New England Patriots tee. What's a more attractive—but still comfy—option?

Beth Kehoe, Boston

I love men's pajamas. I could eat, sleep, and dream in the ones from Brooks Brothers. They're a cool, comfortable classic, with a pleasingly boyfriend-y fit. I also love the super-soft ones from Victoria's Secret; from the first wear, they feel broken in (Victoria's Secret Cotton Mayfair Pajama, $40; victoriassecret.com).

Go for a cotton, men's-inspired PJ and you'll look like Audrey Hepburn going to bed in Roman Holiday. Brooks Brothers pajamas ($99; brooksbrothers.com)
Find a bra that fits

The truth is, a great bra can save your entire wardrobe. The Spanx Bra-llelujah!

Lace Underwire Contour ($68; spanx.com), is one of my faves because the front closure and hardware-free back eliminate back-fat bulge.
Finding the right size

A few general fit tips: Make sure the entire cup covers your breast (if not, go up a cup size). The band should be straight across the back (not so tight it rides up or so loose it slides down).

And, if you drew a horizontal line from the bottom of your armpit, that's where your nipples should be—up high. If they are lower, try tightening the straps.

