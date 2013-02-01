Style Coach to the Rescue

4 of 7 Lisa Shin

Add a belt

I lost a lot of weight, but still don't feel comfortable in fitted clothes. How can I ease into some looks that will show off my new shape?



— Carolyn Kitchen, Baton Rouge, LA



Taking baby steps will help you get used to the new (fitter!) you. Start with a belt that cinches your waist. If you're short-waisted with a big bust, try a skinny belt, like these from H&M ($5 each; H&M stores).



For other shapes, a wide one will almost always make your waist look smaller. One caveat: Don't belt a very chunky knit (it will only bulk you up).