Torch 250 calories

The five tools on Vafiades's shopping list target your entire body, while increasing strength, stamina, and flexibility.



Put them to use with the circuit, designed by Vafiades. It torches 250 calories, gets you stronger in two weeks and slimmer in four, and revs up your metabolism so you're burning calories long after you've finished exercising.



Do it at least three times a week, jumping rope 50 times between moves. (To warm up, do a few minutes' worth of squats, with arms overhead; to cool down, try stretches).