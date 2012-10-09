5 Ways to Stretch It Out!

Tight all over? These stretches target the chest, front of shoulders, back, hips, glutes, and hamstrings. Do them daily, either together as a stretching routine or just one every hour or so to stay limber. Remember to breathe evenly while performing each stretch. Move through your full range of motion, but never to the point of pain.
Leg raise
Hamstrings Lie faceup with left knee bent, right leg straight, arms by your sides with palms on floor. Exhaling, lift right leg toward chest as comfortably as possible while contracting front of your thigh; keep abs tight and hands on floor.
Immediately and slowly lower leg back to start; switch legs and repeat. Do 10-12 reps per side.
Leg Cradle
Glutes, hips Sit on floor, left leg extended with right knee bent. Lift right leg, holding outside of knee with right arm and right ankle with left hand.
Slowly move right leg in a circular motion toward left shoulder, keeping neck and shoulders relaxed and spine tall. Lower to start position; switch sides and repeat. Do 10-12 reps per side.
Chest opener
Chest, fronts of shoulders Stand or sit with elbows at shoulder height, fingertips on ears. Exhale while squeezing shoulder blades together to pull elbows back.
Inhale as you bring elbows in front of ears, opening shoulders and squeezing chest.
Don't arch your back. Do 10-12 reps; repeat.
Warrior
Calves, hips, abs, chest Stand with right foot pointed forward and extend left leg behind as shown, with foot turned out about 45 degrees. Bend right knee about 90 degrees, keeping it over ankle and raise arms overhead, palms facing each other.
Rotate upper body so it's facing over right knee. Hold for about 10-30 seconds. Switch legs and repeat.
Core twister
Back Stand tall with feet shoulder-width, elbows bent out to sides at chest height with hands lightly touching.
Exhaling, twist upper body to one side as far as comfortably possible while keeping your lower-body still.
Inhale, return to start, and repeat on opposite side. Do 10-12 reps per side.