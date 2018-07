6 of 9

Chicken Stock: The right technique

Separating the meat from the bone

Wait until the chicken is fairly cool. Breaking the carcass apart is a messy but easy job, and it's the only way to get the good stuff.



Chopping cooked chicken into bite-size pieces

You'll need about 2 cups for the soup. the leftovers are good for making chicken salad or whatever else you like.



Straining chicken stock

Press every bit of juice from the vegetables and anything else in the strainer. The stock will become a little cloudy, but it'll also be more flavorful.



Skimming fat from soup or stock

Tilt a large spoon into the liquid to get the fat but no the stock. If you have time, put it in the fridge for several hours and remove the fat when it hardens.