1 of 58 Getty Images

Healthy comfort food

They don’t call it comfort food for nothing. Whether it’s savory meatloaf, a sweet pudding, or warm apple pie, this type of food triggers feelings of cozy goodness that can’t be matched by more sophisticated dishes.



But there’s one teensy problem. Typically loaded with fat and calories, comfort food can become a once-in-a-while treat rather than a staple.



But we can help. We took a look at some of our favorite dishes, from waffles to whoopie pies, and gave them a healthy makeover. Finally, cozy without the extra calories!