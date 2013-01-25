You spend tons of time (and money!) caring for the skin on your face, but the hands (and neck for that matter) are often looked over. Discoloration, dryness, and wrinkles can really age the look of your hands, but we've got a few proven methods you can implement to fend off the process.
Glove up
Wear gloves when you're outside — especially for long periods like when golfing or gardening — to limit UV light exposure, which can cause wrinkles, brown spots, and skin cancer, says Grant Stevens, MD, clinical professor of surgery at the USC Division of Plastic Surgery in Marina del Rey, California. Inside, wear rubber gloves that go up to your elbows when you're exposing your hands to water.
Pump 'em up
Revive dry, crepey hands with Exilis, a laser treatment that stimulates your skin to make collagen. The cost: about $400 per session. You'll get even better results, Dr. Stevens says, if you also get fillers such as Radiesse injected into your hand for about $700 each; the results can last for up to two years.
Slather on sunscreen
Every day! Even if you're going to be inside, you can still get UV exposure through windows. In fact, car windows let in more than 60 percent of UV rays from sunlight.
Bleach 'em out
Got dark brown blotches? Those are caused by UV damage. Try an OTC bleaching cream. If that doesn't work, your derm can prescribe a stronger version — or give you laser treatments at $250 a pop.