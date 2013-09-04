Tone Up With Alison Sweeney

Try these moves from celeb trainer Steve Lee that the soap-star and host swears by.
September 04, 2013
A star-worthy workout at home
Try these moves—from celeb trainer Steve Lee—3 days a week, 1-3 times per session. Do each one for 45 seconds, pause for 15 seconds, then do the next.
Piston
Works: hips, lower back, shoulders
Begin in Downward Dog with head down and hips high. Maintain hand and feet positions while you lower hips and lift chest. Raise hips and lower head and chest back to start.
Warrior sit-up
Works: core, endurance
Lie face-up with arms overhead, legs extended. As you sit up, bring knees to chest and wrap arms around your shins. Return to start.
Hindu squat
Works: quads, hamstrings
Stand with feet shoulder-width, hands on either side of your chest, elbows up and parallel to the ground. Bend knees and lower your body as far as you can, coming onto the balls of your feet. Push through balls of feet until you're standing again.
Mountain climber
Works: upper and lower body
Begin in the up position of a push-up with your back straight. Bring left foot up outside left hand while keeping hips low. Alternate feet to complete the exercise.
Stand with legs shoulder-width apart, toes turned out slightly, and hands on hips. Rise onto your toes; bend your knees enough to sit back and lower yourself until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Jump up off the ground and land softly on the balls of your feet.