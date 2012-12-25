Metabolism-Boosting Diet Plan

2 of 10 Plamen Petkov

Breakfast: Eggs or Oatmeal

(about 300 calories each)



Huevos Rancheros

Scramble 1 egg and 2 egg whites in 1 1/2 tsp canola oil in a nonstick skillet. Stir in 1/3 cup (either medium or hot) pico de gallo (drained of excess liquid) and 6 coarsely broken blue-corn tortilla chips. Top with 1/4 diced avocado, and sea salt and cilantro to taste.



Sweet 'N' Spiced Apple Oatmeal

Combine 1 cup cooked oatmeal with 2/3 cup diced apple; sprinkle with 1 TBSP chopped walnuts and a pinch each of cinnamon and cayenne. Enjoy with a light coffee made with 1 cup of black coffee, 1/3 cup fat-free milk, 1 tsp honey, and a pinch of cinnamon.