Salt Shockers: Worst Fast-Food Meals for Sodium

13 of 18 Health.com

KFC’s Variety Big Box Meal

KFC provides nutritional information for individual items. We figure this meal—a drumstick, a Crispy Strip, an individual box of Popcorn Chicken, two Homestyle sides (we chose mashed potatoes with gravy and cole slaw), a biscuit and a 32-oz. drink (Pepsi)—blasts the daily sodium maximum, with more than 3,000 mg of salt and more than 1,400 calories.



Choose this instead: The Honey BBQ Snacker with a large corn on the cob, House Side Salad with buttermilk dressing and a 16-ounce Lipton Brisk Lemon Tea. This meal has less than quarter of the sodium (725 mg) and 505 calories. Kleiner’s tip: Do dressing on the side. Dip your fork in it to get the taste of it without all the sodium.