Suited for Swimming

Need a bust boost? The floral Becca by Rebecca Virtue Sweet Indulgence
Banded Halter and Hipster Bottom (top, $64; bottom, $60; Belk stores)
ties around the neck and back for a secure, flattering fit.
Sole mate: Dip your toe into barefoot running with the Fila Skeletoes
Bayrunner ($70; fila.com). Extra cushioning on the heel keeps feet from
taking a pounding.
Bum booster
Vertical lines on the Roxy Wild Escape 70s Halter and Cheeky Brief (top,
$42; bottom, $36; roxy.com) give your butt a visual lift, and the
reinforced bust band helps prevent a wardrobe mishap.
Sole mate: You won't have slippery feet in Native The Miller shoes ($45;
nativeshoes.com). These cutouts are actually drainage ports.
The shaper
The black panels and side piping on the Speedo Quantum Splice Super Pro
Back ($78; speedousa.com) trim your waist and hips, while the built-in
bra keeps you supported.
Sole mate: Go for a post-pool jog in Merrell Barefoot Water Swift Glove
sneaks ($100; merrell.com).
The slenderizer
Talk about a miracle worker: This graphic Miraclesuit ($160;
miraclesuit.com) smooths out bulges, thanks to its special fabric,
Miratex. And side ruching draws the eye away from your tummy.
Sole mate: No need to pay loads for poolside flip-flops: These bright,
basic Old Navy Classic Flip Flops ($4; oldnavy.com) get the job done for
under five bucks.
Tummy tamer
The strategic gathering around the belly makes this A.N.A. Shirred
One-Piece ($42; jcp.com) super slimming. Bonus: It's fast-drying, too,
so you can lounge comfortably long after your swim.
Sole mate: The Keen La Paz Strap ($70; keenfootwear.com) is the perfect
everyday sandalóbuilt for walking and cute to boot.
Silhouette solution
The piping on the EcoSwim Eco Sport Racerback One Piece ($98;
ecoswim.com) slims your stomach, and the high-cut leg narrows hips and
elongates legs. Also great: With the racerback cut, no worries about
slipping shoulder straps.
Sole mate: Rubber pods on the sole of The North Face Women's Manzanita
($75; thenorthface.com) grip wet ground for better traction.