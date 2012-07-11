Suited for Swimming

4 of 6 Lisa Shin

The slenderizer

Talk about a miracle worker: This graphic Miraclesuit ($160; miraclesuit.com) smooths out bulges, thanks to its special fabric, Miratex. And side ruching draws the eye away from your tummy.



Sole mate: No need to pay loads for poolside flip-flops: These bright, basic Old Navy Classic Flip Flops ($4; oldnavy.com) get the job done for under five bucks.