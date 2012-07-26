How to Reclaim A Tiny Waist

We get it. Somewhere, somehow, your waist began to merge with your hips
and your once-toned midsection got soft. No worries: Here's a plan of
attack from Hollywood trainer Jeanette Jenkins, creator of the Sexy Abs
with Kelly Rowland DVD.
This routine targets core muscles for both
toning and definition. Aim to work out 5 days a week, doing this routine
3 times a week, along with at least 120 minutes of weekly cardio.
2 of 8
Tone-it V hold
This uses fast-twitch muscle fibers (the ones that contract during high-intensity moves and help improve muscle tone)
Sit with knees bent and feet on floor. Clasp underside of thighs with both hands, hinge back, and lift feet until lower legs are parallel to floor; release hands. Straighten legs and reach for your toes; hold for 8 breaths. Repeat 3 times.
Tones rectus abdominus (six-pack) and transverse abdominus
(waist-cinching corset muscles)
Lie facedown with legs extended, elbows bent, feet hip-width apart,
elbows shoulder-width apart. Contract abs, then tuck toes to lift body,
elbows directly under shoulders. Hold for 4 breaths. Bend knees (do
not touch ground), tilt pelvis up; hold for 4 breaths. Keeping abs
tight, straighten legs, hold for 4 breaths. Repeat 3 times.
4 of 8David Heisler
Navel-to-spine pulse
Targets six-pack
Lie faceup with knees bent and feet on floor. Lift shoulders and clasp
underside of thighs with both hands; contract abs. Tilt pelvis up,
let go of thighs, and reach forward; pulse 20 times. Return to
start; reach hands to outside of right thigh and do move with torso
turned to right; pulse 20 times. Repeat on left side. This is 1 set. Do
2 sets.
5 of 8Getty Images
Side crunch & pulse
Hits obliques (sides of abs), seratus anterior (muscles below chest),
and six-pack
Lie faceup, knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head. Lower knees to
left and crunch up; do 15--25 reps. Return to start, lift shoulders,
extend left arm, and pulse forward for 15--25 reps. Repeat sequence
on right side. This is 1 set. Do 2 sets.
6 of 8David Heisler
Low-belly leg reach
Targets corset and six-pack
Lie faceup with knees bent to 90 degrees, hands behind head, and abs
contracted. Keeping knees stacked over hips, lift shoulders and crunch
up; inhale and hold for 3-5 seconds. Exhale and extend legs to 45
degrees; hold for 3-5 seconds while squeezing lower belly. Do 2
sets of 10-15 reps.
7 of 8Corbis
Don't forget cardio!
Sweat it out for 30-40 minutes with one of these cardio options (or
switch them up!) four times a week.
Ratchet up your ride Go bicycling and include 3-5 30-second sprints (short bursts of
full-speed cycling) to tap your core's fast-twitch muscle fibers and
boost your calorie burn.
Turn up the treadmill Walk for 1-15 minutes at a moderate pace (3 to 4.5 mph). Do five 2-
minute intervals with incline set at 10-15 percent. Then return to
starting incline for 10-15 minutes.
8 of 8Corbis
Cardio workouts
Burn it off in a class A total-body training class (like kickboxing or Zumba) gives you a major
cardio boost and also taps into core strength to tone abs and blast
belly fat, Jenkins says.
Play in the pool Swim laps or practice your paddle-boarding skills. Both of these train
the entire body but rely heavily on core muscles to shape and sculpt.