You've heard of Superfoods, but…Superfruits? Not every fruit qualifies. Those deemed "super" by nutrition scientists are packed with antioxidants, fiber, vitamins and minerals, and other nutrients that can help you live longer, look better, and even prevent disease.



Best of all, most are widely available, even at your local grocery store, promises Keri Glassman, R.D., founder of NutritiousLifeMeals.com and author of Slim Calm Sexy Diet. One caveat: Superfruits are best consumed whole, not processed. So if possible, try to buy and eat these fruits fresh. Experts estimate that you should be eating five to nine portions of fruit or vegetables a day, and most of them should be Superfruits.