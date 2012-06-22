5 Delicious Ways to Power Up

Stave off that energy slump with these stamina-boosting bars, cookies, and morning treats.

June 22, 2012
Stamina-boosting treats

It says a lot that trail mix is still the go-to snack for hikers some 50 years after its invention. Our new spins on this nourishing carb-and-protein power snack will keep your engine humming whether you’re on the trails—or just motoring through busy summer days.
Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars

Sweet surprise: Dark chocolate and cranberries are both great for heart health.

Say yes to peanuts: They’ll keep you full longer and may help prevent a blood-sugar spike.

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, baking soda, ground cinnamon, light brown sugar, creamy or chunky peanut butter, eggs, conola oil, pure vanilla extract, barley flakes or rolled oats, dried cranberries, dry-roasted peanuts, semisweet chocolate chips.

Calories: 176

Try this recipe: Chocolate Peanut-Butter Energy Bars
Tropical Trail Mix

Ingredients: Honey, canola oil, allspice, ginger, raw almonds, raw cashews, raw shelled pistaschios, unsweetened coconut flake, dried papaya.

Calories: 162

Try this recipe: Tropical Trail Mix
Mega Muesli

Flaxseed smarts: It must be ground to reap all of its benefits, including a protein boost and heart-healthy omega-3s.

Ingredients: fat-free plain yogurt, old-fashioned rolled oats, golden raisins, ground flaxseed, honey, orange zest, nutmeg, raspberries, nectarine, plums.

Calories: 338

Try this recipe: Mega Muesl
Yogurt Crunch Parfait

Why add pumpkin seeds? For crunch, plus essential minerals: iron, zinc, and magnesium. Blueberries are at their juiciest and sweetest in late summer. Take advantage!

Ingredients: Light brown sugar, unsalted butter, quick-cooking oats, raw pecans, raw pumpkin seeds, plain yogurt, cubed cantaloupe, blueberries.

Calories: 301

Try this recipe: Yogurt Crunch Parfait
Supercharged Cherry-Almond Cookies

Good news for your workouts: Tart cherries may ease sore muscles.

Almonds are the most popular nut in America. Peanuts would take first place, but they’re technically legumes.

Ingredients: Whole-wheat flour, almond flour, sea salt, baking soda, unsalted butter, light brown sugar, large egg, unsweetened applesauce, almond extract, dried tart cherries, natural almonds.

Calories: 75

Try this recipe: Supercharged Cherry-Almond Cookies

