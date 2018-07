8 of 10 Getty Images

Eat right

Healthy eating can be helpful in treating COPD.



"The emphysema patient tends to be thin, very short of breath, and frequently malnourished," says Dr. Edelman. "It is a hypermetabolic state, and they burn a lot of calories, and the diaphragm is pressing on their stomach and they can’t really fill up."



The bronchitis patient on the other hand may be overweight, which places an extra burden on the lungs, he says.



Both subsets of COPD patients should follow healthy diet guidelines, but the severely underweight may need to beef up their diet with supplemental shakes, says Dr. Edelman.