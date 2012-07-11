Fastest Celebrity Post-Baby Slim-Downs

7 of 16 Getty Images

Mariah Carey

After the birth of her twins, Carey signed on as a spokesperson for the Jenny diet program (formerly Jenny Craig) and lost 70 pounds over the next six months—40 pounds of which, she says, was water weight caused by edema, or water retention, during her pregnancy. Because she had to recover from a Cesarean section, Carey couldn't exercise much at first, she said in the May 2012 issue of Shape magazine. "I realize that 90 percent of losing weight is my diet. "Assuming some of that weight was indeed due to water retention, Carey's stunning loss is not only healthy; it's actually doable, says DeFazio. "Two pounds a week, 10 pounds a month is safe, and you can do that without starving yourself or working out for hours every day."