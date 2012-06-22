Meatless Made Yummy

1 of 8

A healthy trend

If you’re like everyone these days, you’re trying to eat a little less meat to lighten up your diet or just save a few bucks. But how can you cook in a veggie-centric way and get all your nutrients? Enter The Meat Free Monday Cookbook, the brainchild of Paul McCartney and his daughters, fashion designer Stella McCartney and photographer Mary McCartney.



An offshoot of their Meat Free Monday campaign, the book shows how simple it is to go veggie one day a week. The recipes are built around produce, good fats, and alternative protein sources (whole grains, beans, soy, and nuts). Try one this Monday, or anytime you want a fresh, fast meal.