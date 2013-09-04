Olympic Athletes: Learn Their Secrets

10 of 15 Getty Images

Stay motivated to reach that goal

"When I started swimming again two years ago, it felt like I was starting from scratch. My mind-set was [to tell myself that] every time I swam, it was going to get easier—and it did. When you’re working toward a fitness goal, you just need to start. It’s not going to be pretty, your body is going to scream at you, but each time you’ll get better."—Janet Evans



"I set my phone with motivational quotes to go off on random days and times. Like, ‘You’re stronger than you think you are.’ I’ll forget about it, then one will pop up and it’ll give me a little boost."—Shawn Johnson