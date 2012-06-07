16 Most Misleading Food Labels

15 of 18 Getty Images

Organic

While organic was once a bit like the term all natural—open to interpretation—that’s no longer true. If a product has a USDA label that says organic, 95% or more of the ingredients must have been grown or processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides (among other standards).



A label that says made with organic ingredients must have a minimum of 70% all ingredients that meet the standard.



Keep in mid that organic is not synonymous with healthy. In fact, it may be anything but. Organic food can still be packed in fat, calories, and sugar. “Companies like to add magnetic words on products to make you think it’s healthy,” says Taub-Dix.