Blast Fat With Circuit Training

This high-intensity workout from exercise physiologist Amy Dixon burns up to 600 calories. After warming up, complete the circuit 3 times, doing each move as hard as you can for 1 minute. Do the circuit 3 times per week to keep torching calories, even at rest.
Advertisement
2 of 7
V lunge switch
Start with feet shoulder-width, holding a 5- to 10-lb dumbbell in left hand. Step right leg back diagonally, bending left knee 90 degrees; at same time, bring dumbbell under left leg, passing to right hand; then step back to center with the right foot. Repeat on other side; alternate for 1 minute.
Get into modified push-up position with knees down and arms wide, hands in line with shoulders. Lower down, then push back up. Walk hands in so they’re a bit closer than shoulder-width; do another push-up. Alternate for 1 minute.
Cardio burst! Stand with feet together. Jump right foot back into a runner's lunge with left knee bent and right leg extended straight behind, reaching heel toward floor; at same time, reach left arm forward and up. Switch legs and arms quickly; continue alternating for 1 minute.
Advertisement
4 of 7Jason Lee
Wide arm row
With feet together, a 5- to 10-lb weight in each hand, hinge forward at hips with flat back; extend arms directly beneath shoulders. Step out to the right while drawing right elbow wide and back so dumbbell comes alongside chest, then lower dumbbell. Step left foot next to right and repeat with left arm. Repeat in other direction; continue to alternate for 1 minute.
Cardio burst! Stand with feet together. Leap forward with right foot; shuffle back to starting point. Repeat on other side; continue to alternate for 1 minute.
Advertisement
5 of 7Jason Lee
Split squat rotation
Stand with feet together, holding a 5- to 10-lb medicine ball at chest. Step left foot back and lower into squat with right knee bent. Push into right leg, straightening both legs while twisting torso to push medicine ball over right shoulder; return to previous position. Continue for 30 seconds; switch sides and repeat.
Advertisement
6 of 7Jason Lee
Plank with snatch
Come into plank position with hands under shoulders, body straight, right hand on 5- to 8-lb dumbbell. Bring weight out, up, and straight above right shoulder, allowing chest and hips to rotate to the right . Return to starting position; continue for 30 seconds, then switch sides and repeat.
Cardio burst! Stand with feet together, knees slightly bent. Lower into a squat (knees over toes); jump to the right, landing softly on toes
of both feet, then immediately jump back to left. Continue alternating for 1 minute.
Advertisement
7 of 7Jason Lee
Row the boat
Sit on ball, knees bent, feet hip-width. Walk feet forward, rolling down until lower back is on ball, shoulders lifted, arms extended, palms up. Extend legs, lean back on ball; pull hands and elbows back as if rowing. Go back to previous position; keep "rowing" for 1 minute.