What Kind of Headache Do You Have?

Cluster headache

The scoop: Rare, it affects 0.1 percent of the people, more commonly men. Because it tends to occur at the same time every day, doctors suspect the hypothalamus—the part of the brain that controls the body clock—is involved.



Symptoms: Intense, penetrating pain behind one eye that usually starts shortly after you fall asleep. They last an hour or two but come in clusters of one or two headaches a day over several weeks.



Pain: Excruciating



Triggers: Alcohol. Also more common in smokers.



Treatment: Prevention can include Rx drugs, nerve blocks injected into the back of your head, and melatonin. Triptans and other medications are used to treat an attack once it's started.