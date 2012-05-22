Olympic Swimmer Dara Torres' Moves for Rock Hard Abs

4 of 5 Jason Lee

Quadriceps stretch

Start on hands and knees with feet toward stability ball or wall. Lift right leg, point right toes toward ceiling; move your knee 4 inches away from ball. Rest top of foot against ball. Slowly bring left leg into lunge position with left foot flat on the floor, knee over ankle; lift torso. Kick top of right foot into ball to contract quads; as you kick, use left leg to push body back and torso upright, stretching quads.



Do 5 to 10 reps. Repeat on other side.