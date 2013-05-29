6 Warm-Weather Low-Calorie Cocktails

Everyone loves a nice, cold drink every now and then! But when it comes to maintaining a feel-great weight, who wants to drink seltzer every night? You should always avoid high-calorie cocktails, like Mudslides and frozen margaritas, but you can still enjoy a drink or two. Whip up these six low-calorie recipes for all the taste without the guilt.
Skinny Pina Colada
• 2 oz. Barcardi Rock Coconut Rum • 5 oz. coconut water • 2 oz. pineapple juice
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of pineapple and/or a Maraschino cherry (optional).
Half & Half
• 2 oz. Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka • 6 oz. Crystal Light Pure Lemonade (or other low-cal lemonade)
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Drink and enjoy!
Cotton Candy
• 2 oz. vanilla-flavored vodka • 5 oz. seltzer water • 2 oz. pineapple juice • 1/4 tsp grenadine
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice.
Creamsicle
• 2 oz. Pinnacle Whipped vodka • 5 oz. seltzer water • 2 oz. orange juice
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice.
Pomtini
• 2 oz. citrus-flavored vodka • 2 oz. grapefruit juice • 1 oz. pomegranate juice • 1/2 oz. freshly squeeze lime juice
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a glass filled with ice. Garnish with a slice of lime.
White Sangria
• 1.5 liters of dry white wine • 1/2 liter of soda water • 1/2 liter of Fresca (or other citrus soda) • 1 bag of frozen berries
Cut peaches and pears into bite-sized pieces. Combine wine, soda water, and citrus-flavored soda in a large pitcher. Add peaches, pears, and raspberries. Chill sangria before serving.