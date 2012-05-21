Crank Up Your Sex Drive

2 of 7 Getty Images

Heighten your senses

Tune in and turn on: Women who regularly focus on what they see, smell, feel, and hear report higher levels of arousal and sexual satisfaction, reports a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.



To get in the habit, choose one snack a day to eat thoughtfully, suggests lead researcher Lori Brotto, PhD. Note the food's texture, taste, and aroma, as well as the emotions it evokes. By practicing being more present, you'll be better able to plug into the sights, sounds, smells, and sensations that get you hot and bothered, from the smell of his skin to the feel of the crisp cotton sheets on your body.