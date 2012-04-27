Road-Trip Bites Under 80 Calories
Road-Trip Bites Under 80 Calories
Health.com
April 27, 2012
Tasty travels
Road trip ahead? Skip rest-stop temptations and fuel up with these surprisingly slim treats.
73 calories
Terra Exotic Harvest Sea Salt Chips
Peanut butter-strawberry sandwich
49 calories
Reduced Fat Wheat Thins
, 1 teaspoon
peanut butter
, and 2 slices of
strawberry
A salty crunch
77 calories
Chipotle Cheddar Pretzel Crisps
Edible flower
79 calories
Eleni's Daisy Cookie
(elenis.com)
On the rocks
60 calories
12-Ounce (Tall)
Starbucks Tazo Shaken Iced Passion Tea
Soda on a stick
70 calories
Root Beer See's Lollypop
(sees.com)
Nature's treat
50 calories
3
fresh apricots
Tropical snack mix
75 calories
2 teaspoons
coconut flakes
, 6
raw almonds
, and 2 teaspoons chopped
dried mango
