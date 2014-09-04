Burn It Off With Boot Camp

1 of 10 Jay Sullivan

The drill

If this boot-camp circuit doesn't whip you into swimsuit-ready shape, nothing will. Not only does it burn up to 600 calories in just 45 minutes, it also targets those stubborn spots that make you want to skip the beach altogether. Lashaun Dale, national group fitness manager at Equinox, designed the routine based on the new Equinox Training Camp (ETC) class she co-created.



It alternates between strength sets and cardio intervals. "That blend is like a magic bullet for burning fat," Dale says. Three times per week, go through the routine once, rest for 60 seconds, then repeat. Walk for 5 minutes first to warm up, then cool down afterward with a full-body stretch.