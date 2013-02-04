Giada's Easy Weeknight Meals
Home
Food
Giada's Easy Weeknight Meals
Giada De Laurentiis
February 04, 2013
1 of 6
Weeknights with Giada
These recipes from Giada's new book are quick, light, and tasty—perfect for any night of the week.
2 of 6
Mediterranean Halibut Sandwiches
Ingredients:
halibut fillets, salt, black pepper, ciabatta bread, garlic, mayonnaise, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, parsley, capers, lemon zest and arugula
Calories:
419
Try this recipe:
Mediterranean Halibut Sandwiches
3 of 6
Pasta alla Formiana
Ingredients:
crushed tomatoes with juice, low-sodium chicken broth, garlic cloves, mezze penne or other small pasta, olive oil, dried oregano, salt, black pepper and ripe beefsteak tomatoes.
Calories:
297
Try this recipe:
Pasta alla Formiana
4 of 6
Chicken Bibb, and Arugula Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
frozen raspberries, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, honey, kosher salt, black pepper, Bibb lettuce, arugula, toasted pumpkin seeds, and rotisserie chicken breasts.
Calories:
229
Try this recipe:
Chicken Bibb, and Arugula Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
5 of 6
Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches and Snap Peas
Ingredients:
black rice, water, ginger, salt, grapeseed oil, shrimp, snap peas, peaches, rice vinegar, honey and reduced-sodium soy sauce.
Calories:
431
Try this recipe:
Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches and Snap Peas
6 of 6
Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza
Ingredients:
cornmeal, ricotta, garlic cloves, kosher salt, black pepper, smoked mozzarella, arugula, pizza dough, plum tomatoes and olive oil
Calories:
303
Try this recipe:
Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza
