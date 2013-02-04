Giada's Easy Weeknight Meals

Giada De Laurentiis
February 04, 2013
Weeknights with Giada

These recipes from Giada's new book are quick, light, and tasty—perfect for any night of the week.
Mediterranean Halibut Sandwiches

Ingredients: halibut fillets, salt, black pepper, ciabatta bread, garlic, mayonnaise, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil, parsley, capers, lemon zest and arugula

Calories: 419

Try this recipe: Mediterranean Halibut Sandwiches
Pasta alla Formiana

Ingredients: crushed tomatoes with juice, low-sodium chicken broth, garlic cloves, mezze penne or other small pasta, olive oil, dried oregano, salt, black pepper and ripe beefsteak tomatoes.

Calories: 297

Try this recipe: Pasta alla Formiana
Chicken Bibb, and Arugula Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette

Ingredients: frozen raspberries, olive oil, fresh lemon juice, honey, kosher salt, black pepper, Bibb lettuce, arugula, toasted pumpkin seeds, and rotisserie chicken breasts.

Calories: 229

Try this recipe: Chicken Bibb, and Arugula Salad with Raspberry Vinaigrette
Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches and Snap Peas

Ingredients: black rice, water, ginger, salt, grapeseed oil, shrimp, snap peas, peaches, rice vinegar, honey and reduced-sodium soy sauce.

Calories: 431

Try this recipe: Black Forbidden Rice with Shrimp, Peaches and Snap Peas
Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza

Ingredients: cornmeal, ricotta, garlic cloves, kosher salt, black pepper, smoked mozzarella, arugula, pizza dough, plum tomatoes and olive oil

Calories: 303

Try this recipe: Arugula Pesto, Ricotta, and Smoked Mozzarella Pizza

