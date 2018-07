2 of 4 Getty Images

Mammogram

Although the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommended in 2009 that women start getting these at age 50 and every other year thereafter, the American Cancer Society (ACS) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists say to start at 40 and go yearly.



What's best for you? Talk to your OB/GYN, who'll help you decide based on your own personal risk factors. If you have a significant family history of breast cancer, you'll need to get one 10 years before the age a first-degree relative (like your mom) was diagnosed.