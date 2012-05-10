3 Great Ways to Wear a Suit

2 of 4 Alex Beauchesne

For weekend: jacket and colored jeans

A neutral suit offers more bang for your buck. Unlike a brightly colored one, a gray, black, or beige suit is a lot more versatile.



A blazer adds just the right amount of polish to almost any outfit—even a pair of jeans. Add bold accessories or a fun heel and you're ready for a casual night out.



For a just-right fit, buy a suit in a size that fits the largest part of you perfectly, then have the rest tailored. It will look better both as a suit and as separates.