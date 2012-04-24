Health's 2012 Beauty Awards: Body

Diana Cerqueira and Rozalynn S. Frazier
April 24, 2012
Flawless from head to toe

Look (and smell) better bare with this year's picks in fragrance, lotion, sunscreen, and more
Fragrance

This perfect day-to-night spritz contains jasmine (shown to enhance mental alertness) and musk (a romantic note).

Estee Lauder Sensuous Nude ($65; esteelauder.com)
Razor

Moisture bars built into this razor's head are infused with conditioning ingredients, eliminating the need for shaving cream.

Gillette Venus & Olay Razor ($11; gillettevenus.com)
Body moisturizer

This hydrator "is great for dry skin brought on by psoriasis or eczema," says Dr. Donofrio. "Menthol makes it medicinal."

Lubriderm Soothing Relief Lotion ($9; drugstores)
Self-tanner

A natural-looking self-tanner with sun protection? That was enough to win over our derm. Plus, it doesn't streak or smell funny.

Jergens Natural Glow & Protect SPF 20 ($9; mass retailers)
Body cleanser

This all-over body scrub works like an at-home peel, Dr. Donofrio says, but it won't leave you irritated, thanks to gentle micro beads.

Nivea A Touch of Renewal Lathering Body Scrub ($4; drugstores)
Sunscreen (body)

"The antioxidants don't just sit on skin, they're absorbed beneath the surface for added protection," Dr. Donofrio says.

L'Oreal Paris Sublime Sun Crystal Clear Mist Spray SPF 50+ ($11; lorealparisusa.com)
Whitening toothpaste

"The unique foaming action helps lift most stubborn stains in less than a week," Dr. Donofrio notes.

Crest 3D White Glamorous White Toothpaste ($4; 3Dwhite.com)

