Are You Making These Dieting Mistakes?

4 of 13 Getty Images

You exercise too much

Yes, you read that right. Exercise is important, but Villacorta maintains that being too focused on it can backfire.



"People think that if they exercise they will magically lose weight, and then they get frustrated," he cautions.



In fact, about 80% of dieting time and energy should be focused on nutrition and 20% on exercise, he says. "If I have a client who’s exercising six times a week, sometimes I’ll cut that in half and have them spend the extra hours shopping and planning meals."