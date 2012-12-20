8 Sweet and Salty Snacks Under 80 Calories

December 20, 2012
A perfect pairing

Sweet and salty: These craving-busters let you have it both ways.

Sweet Wasabi Trail Mix

68 Calories

Mix together 2 teaspoons wasabi peas, 2 teaspoons dried cranberries, and 2 teaspoons dry-roasted peanuts.
Honey Butter Popcorn

76 Calories

Drizzle 1/2 cup air-popped popcorn with 1 teaspoon melted salted butter, mixed with 1 1/4 teaspoons buckwheat honey.
Fleur de Sel Caramels

73 Calories

Enjoy 2 creamy caramels sprinkled with sea salt.
Frozen Yogurt

60 Calories

Scoop out 1/4 Cup Edy's (or Dreyer's) Slow Churned Yogurt Blends Caramel Praline Crunch.
Strawberry Feta Salad

78 Calories

Toss 1 cup sliced strawberries with 1 tablespoon crumbled feta and 1 teaspoon chopped mint.
Salted Chocolate Clementine Wedges

72 Calories

For a bit of savory citrus, indulge in 4 clementine wedges, dipped in a bit of melted dark chocolate and sprinkled with sea salt.
BBQ-Style Sweet 'Tater Fries

67 Calories

Enjoy the crunch of 4 Alexia Waffle Cut Sweet Potato fries drizzled with 2 teaspoons barbecue sauce.
Margarita on the Rocks

65 Calories

Sip on 6 ounces Jose Cuervo Zero Calorie Margarita Mix and 1 ounce tequila, served over 1/2 cup ice with a salted rim and 1 lime wedge.

