Fix Your Pucker Problems With Lipstick

Problem: You have thin lips
Solved: Swipe on Sonia Kashuk Satin Luxe Lip Color in Classic Red ($10; Target) for lip-plumping power without any needles. Thanks to skin-firming peptides and gentle moisturizers such as seaweed extract, it gives a natural-looking boost.
Problem: You have dry lips
Solved: With hydrating shea butter and vitamin E, L'Oreal Paris Colour Riche Balm in Rose Elixir ($8; drugstores) packs the power of a hard-working lip balm into a lipstick, so you no longer have to sacrifice coverage to have soft lips.
Problem: Your lipstick fades too fast
Solved: Maybelline SuperStay 14HR Lipstick in Ultimate Blush ($9; maybelline.com) creates a stain-like effect that lasts for hours and hours. Also nice: It leaves your lips dewy—none of that chalky feel you usually get with a stay-put product.
Problem: Lipstick highlights your fine lines
Solved: Talk about high-tech lipstick: Shiseido Makeup Shimmering Rouge in Desire ($25; shiseido.com) contains a yeast extract that stimulates the production of hyaluronic acid (a moisturizer that plumps and fills lips) in your skin. And not only is it hydrating, it won't feather outside your lip lines.
Problem: You hate overly made-up lips
Solved: So you want a hint of color but nothing too heavy? Try Sephora Collection Hot Hues Neon Lip Balm in Hot Pink ($10; sephora.com). You can slick on one coat for a sheer wash of color or layer on a few coats for a brighter look.