5 Nutritious Springtime Recipes

Healthy eating tends to come easier for me when the warm weather rolls around. With fresh fruits and vegetables flourishing and widely available, not much preparation is needed for the deliciously nutritious and often low-calorie meals and snacks in my diet.
From salads to smoothies, here are a few of my favorite Springtime recipes!
Quinoa Salad With Arugula and Sunflower Seeds
Ingredients: 1 cup cooked quinoa, 2 large handfuls of arugula, 1/4 cup shredded full-flavored cheese, 2 tbsp. sunflower seeds, 1 tsp. truffle oil
Combine quinoa and arugula in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave for 60 seconds until the arugula wilts. Remove quinoa from microwave and stir in cheese, sunflower seeds, and truffle oil. Serve warm or cold.
Combine all ingredients in a blender until smooth.
Israeli Couscous With Chickpeas, Brussels Sprouts, and Asparagus
Ingredients: 3/4 pound Brussels sprouts, 1 medium bunch of asparagus (about 20 spears), 1 15-oz. can of chickpeas, rinsed and drained, 2 cups uncooked Israeli couscous, 2 1/2 tbsp. lemon juice, 5-6 cloves of garlic, minced, 1/2 cup grated Parmesan, salt and pepper to taste
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut Brussels sprouts in half, toss with olive oil, salt, and pepper. Roast for 20-22 minutes. Cook couscous according to package instructions, and chop asparagus and steam. Once the sprouts, couscous, and asparagus are finished, combine in a large bowl with chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic, Parmesan, salt, and pepper. Stir together and serve immediately.
Edamame Guacamole
Ingredients: 1 ripe avocado, 1 cup edamame, shelled, 1 lime, juiced, 1 Chipotle pepper in Adobo sauce, 2 tsp. minced garlic, 1/3 bunch of cilantro, 1/2 cup chopped tomato, 1/4 cup chopped onion, salt and pepper to taste
Combine all ingredients in a food processor until smooth. Serve cold with pita chips, tortilla chips, or crackers.
Cook pasta according to directions on package. Combine all ingredients, except for arugula and feta, in a large mixing bowl. Once cooked, drain, and transfer pasta to large mixing bowl; toss well. Cool pasta in the refrigerator for 2-3 hours or overnight. Add arugula and feta just before serving.
