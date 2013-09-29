How to Save Big on Allergy Drugs

Use coupons, buy generic, and use other smart ways to reduce allergy symptoms without going broke.

Aviva Patz
September 29, 2013
1 of 5

Achoo? Ka-ching!

Get allergy relief on the cheap with these tips from Teri Gault, money-saving guru and founder/CEO of thegrocerygame.com.

Print coupons
Search the websites of allergy-drug manufacturers for big savings. (Check out thegrocerygame.com for links to companies with coupons.)

2 of 5

Try the house brand

Many drugstore chains offer their own version of brand-name drugs with nearly identical formulations—for less. Check store circulars, too, for deals.

3 of 5

Try a lower dose

Taking half a pill at a time may still relieve your symptoms—and your supply will last twice as long.

4 of 5

Stack the deals

Buy on sale, use a coupon, and get a rebate all at once for triple savings. "I bought two Triaminic Allergy Relief packs for $1 each this way," Gault says. She has even "deal-stacked" to score meds for free.

5 of 5

Talk to your doc

Ask about generic versions of prescription drugs, which must have the same active ingredients, strength, dosage, and quality as their name-brand twins, per FDA regulations, but at less expense to you. Also, be sure to ask your MD if he has any free samples.

