How to Save Big on Allergy Drugs

Many drugstore chains offer their own version of brand-name drugs with nearly identical formulations—for less. Check store circulars, too, for deals.
Try a lower dose
Taking half a pill at a time may still relieve your symptoms—and your supply will last twice as long.
Stack the deals
Buy on sale, use a coupon, and get a rebate all at once for triple savings. "I bought two Triaminic Allergy Relief packs for $1 each this way," Gault says. She has even "deal-stacked" to score meds for free.
Talk to your doc
Ask about generic versions of prescription drugs, which must have the same active ingredients, strength, dosage, and quality as their name-brand twins, per FDA regulations, but at less expense to you. Also, be sure to ask your MD if he has any free samples.
