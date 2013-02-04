What Can You Make with Tofu?
What Can You Make with Tofu?
Health.com
February 04, 2013
Easy Tofu Recipes
Three star chefs show you how to turn health food into an indulgence.
No-Guilt Caesar Salad
Alton Brown is host of Food Network's
Good Eats
, author of seven cookbooks, and commentator on
Iron Chef America
.
Ingredients:
Parmesan cheese, Dijon mustard, minced garlic, white-wine vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, silken tofu, salt and black pepper.
Calories:
146
Try this recipe:
No-Guilt Caesar Salad
Miso-Glazed Tofu
Candice Kumai is a guest judge on Food Network's
Iron Chef America
, and author of
Pretty Delicious.
Ingredients:
Miso paste, rice-wine vinegar, honey, soy sauce.
Calories:
164
Try this recipe:
Miso-Glazed Tofu
Chocolate Tofu Mousse
François Payard is a world-renowned pastry chef, owner of FPB bakeries, and author of
Chocolate Epiphany.
Ingredients:
Bittersweet chocolate, soy milk, vanilla bean, silken tofu, raspberries, blueberries.
Calories:
291
Try this recipe:
Chocolate Tofu Mousse
