3 Basic Exercises for Energy

Mary Kate Frank
September 16, 2013
1 of 4 Getty Images

Instant wake-up

Cardio—even a 15-minute walk—gets your blood pumping and moves oxygen through the body. New York City personal trainer Jen Cassetty also recommends these moves anytime you feel yourself fading. Do two sets of 10-12 reps each.

Related video: How to Make No-Bake Energy Bites  
Advertisement
2 of 4 Jason Lee

Morning bend

Stand with feet shoulder-width, knees slightly bent, hands behind head. With your back flat, bend forward until your back is parallel to the ground, keeping weight in your heels and hips. Return to standing.
3 of 4 Jason Lee

Wall angel

Stand against a wall with spine touching it from shoulders to hips, then raise arms parallel to floor. Keeping arms and back against the wall, rotate arms upward as far as you can, then down to starting position.
Advertisement
4 of 4 Jason Lee

Side crunch

Sit on a chair or bench with hands behind head. Press elbows straight back to stretch your chest and open your lungs, then bend sideways at the waist to crunch to your left. Come back up and repeat crunch to the right. That's one rep.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up