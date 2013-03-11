Recipes to Drop 5 Pounds in One Week

9 of 9 Getty Images

Red Lentil Soup

Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add 1 large onion and 2 garlic cloves, both peeled and finely chopped; cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 5 minutes. Add 1 32-ounce carton of vegetable or reduced-fat chicken broth, 1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce, 3/4 cup dried red lentils, 1 peeled and chopped carrot, 1 10-ounce packet of frozen squash, 1 tablespoon cumin, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Increase heat to bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low.



Cover and simmer until lentils are soft, about 25 minutes. Stir in lemon juice from 1/2 lemon, and season with salt and pepper. Serve as is, or puree in the pot with a immersion blender if you prefer a smooth consistency, adding water if the soup is too thick. Garnish each bowl with a tablespoon each of non-fat yogurt and chopped fresh cilantro.