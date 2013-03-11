Recipes to Drop 5 Pounds in One Week

Follow this 1,400-calorie-a-day plan for seven days (include moderate exercise) to drop up to 5 pounds.
Breakfast (400 calories; choose 1 daily)
Berry Parfait and English Muffin Top 4 ounces low-fat blueberry yogurt with 1 tablespoon low-fat granola and 1/2 cup strawberries, sliced. Repeat yogurt and granola layers, finishing with 1/2 cup raspberries. Serve with 1/2 whole-wheat English muffin topped with 2 teaspoons peanut butter.
Cranberry Oatmeal
Add 1 1/3 cups fat-free milk to 2 packets instant oatmeal and cook according to package directions. Mix in 2 tablespoons dried cranberries and 1 tablespoon chopped walnuts.
Sunrise Waffles Top 2 toasted whole-wheat waffles with 1 tablespoon maple syrup and 1 small banana, sliced. Enjoy with 1 cup fat-free milk.
Lunch and/or Dinner
(500 calories; choose 1 for each meal)
Bean Tortilla With Gazpacho Top one 2-ounce wheat tortilla with 1/2 cup fat-free refried beans, a sprinkling of shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, salsa, 2 tablespoons shredded reduced-fat cheddar cheese, and 1/4 avocado, sliced. Serve with 1 cup ready-made gazpacho and a 1-ounce piece of dark chocolate.
Tilapia With Rice Pilaf
Warm 1 teaspoon olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season a 3-ounce tilapia fillet with a dash each of salt and black pepper. Place in pan and cook until fish flakes easily with a fork (about 2 to 3 minutes per side). Prepare 1/2 cup rice pilaf (prepared from box or from scratch) and 1/2 cup steamed sugar snap peas. Serve with 1 medium baked apple, topped with a dash of cinnamon and 1 teaspoon brown sugar, served with 1/3 cup low-fat vanilla ice cream.
Grilled Pork Chop and Asparagus
Warm 1 teaspoon olive oil in a sauté pan over medium-high heat. Season a 3-ounce pork chop with a dash each salt and black pepper. Place in pan; cook 3 to 5 minutes per side, or until done. Serve with 1/2 cup mashed potatoes, 1 cup sautéed asparagus topped with 1 teaspoon whipped butter, and 1/2 cup bell pepper strips with 2 tablespoons light ranch dressing (for dipping). Enjoy with 1/2 cup fresh raspberries.
Frozen Entrée With Lentil Soup
Heat a 300-calorie frozen entrée (we likes Kashi Lemongrass Coconut Chicken). Serve with ready-made lentil soup and 1/2 cup blueberries.
Hummus and Veggie Sandwich Between 2 slices of whole-grain bread, add 1/4 cup hummus, baby salad greens, and slices of cucumber and red bell pepper. Pair with 1 cup minestrone soup, 6 ounces low-fat fruit-flavored yogurt, and 1/2 cup grapes.
Greek Frittata
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch cast-iron skillet or glass baking dish with cooking spray. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium-heat; spray with cooking spray. Cook 1 cup sliced mushrooms for 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, until they start to release liquid. Stir in 1 1/2 cups baby spinach, shredded; cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Whisk together 8 large eggs and 1/2 cup fat-free milk in a large bowl. Add mushroom-spinach mixture, 1/2 cup diced tomatoes, and 3/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese.
Pour egg mixture in the prepared dish. Bake for 35-45 minutes, until eggs are firm and a knife inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes before cutting.
Korean-Style Steak Fajitas
Combine 12 ounces lean flank steak, trimmed of visible fat and cut into 1/2-inch wide strips, 2 sliced red bell peppers, 2 small onions, peeled and sliced, and 1/4 cup salsa in a medium bowl. Stir to combine; refrigerate for 15 minutes. Heat a grill pan or nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Remove steak and vegetables from salsa, shaking off and discarding extra salsa; cook, stirring occasionally, until steak is fully cooked and vegetables are soft, about 7 minutes.
Remove steak from the pan if it’s done before the vegetables. Serve steak and vegetables on a platter, with a plate of lettuce leaves and bowls of cilantro, finely chopped radishes and scallions, and more salsa as condiments.
Red Lentil Soup
Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add 1 large onion and 2 garlic cloves, both peeled and finely chopped; cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 5 minutes. Add 1 32-ounce carton of vegetable or reduced-fat chicken broth, 1 8-ounce can of tomato sauce, 3/4 cup dried red lentils, 1 peeled and chopped carrot, 1 10-ounce packet of frozen squash, 1 tablespoon cumin, and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. Increase heat to bring to a boil, then reduce to medium-low.
Cover and simmer until lentils are soft, about 25 minutes. Stir in lemon juice from 1/2 lemon, and season with salt and pepper. Serve as is, or puree in the pot with a immersion blender if you prefer a smooth consistency, adding water if the soup is too thick. Garnish each bowl with a tablespoon each of non-fat yogurt and chopped fresh cilantro.