12 Ways to Beat Cat Allergies

Getting a furry pet can mean misery if you have allergies, and most allergists advise against it.But if you just can't give one up, you can reduce your exposure to pet allergens . Ban pets from your bedroom, and cover any heating or air conditioning vents with cheesecloth, to reduce allergens. The AAFA suggests that you scrub bedroom walls and woodwork because allergens can stick to them; get rid of your pet's favorite pieces of furniture; and rip up wall-to-wall carpet. If you must have carpets, choose ones with low pile and steam clean often. Toss throw rugs into the wash and clean with hot water.