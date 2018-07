9 Ways to Kick the Coffee Habit

"If you do drink a lot of caffeine, you might want to give it up slowly," says Keri Gans, RD, a spokeswoman for the American Dietetic Association and author ofThis should help lessen the intensity of the withdrawal symptoms and also give you time to develop new habits to replace the old. "New habits aren't developed overnight," says Gans. But how quickly you taper off and how long it takes depends on how much you're drinking to begin with, she says.Keep in mind that you can get caffeine from other sources too, such as chocolate.