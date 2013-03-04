7 Days of Super Healthy Dinners

Does mealtime often get taken over by the nutrition villains (tons of calories, loads of saturated fat, and excess sodium)? Take back the dinner hour: We’ve created a week’s worth of great-tasting meals with real nutritional punch. Each one is under 500 calories—wham! High in filling fiber—bam! Low in saturated fat—pow! Not to mention, each recipe puts a premium on antioxidant-rich produce—with two veggies, plus herbs and spices to boost flavor (but not calories). Try one of these supercharged dinners tonight for a leaner, healthier you.