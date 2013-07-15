14 Slimming Pizza and Pasta Recipes

Just because you are on a diet, doesn't mean you can't enjoy a delicious Italian meal. So, live a little, and work your way through these healthy CarbLovers pizza and pasta recipes. These tasty dishes are the perfect guilt-free way to shed those extra pounds.
Pasta Primavera
This delightful pasta is as gorgeous on the plate as it is delicious. We love the whimsical bow-tie shape, but feel free to substitute any pasta.
The word cacciatore means hunter in Italian, and this hearty, rich dish is certainly fit for a hunter’s appetite. We suggest choosing a glass of red wine to pair with the meal as one of your daily snacks.
Ingredients: olive oil, skinless chicken thighs, onion, garlic, mushrooms, oregano, whole tomatoes in juice, tomato paste, dry red wine, salt, black pepper, rigatoni pasta and parsley.
This recipe calls for arugula instead of basil for a zesty kick. Pair with Italian potato dumplings for a delicious, filling, superfast meal.
Ingredients: Arugula, Parmesan cheese, walnuts, salt, black pepper, and olive oil
Calories: 358 (with gnocchi)
Spaghetti and Turkey Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
The whole family will love this yummy and ultra-satisfying dish. We took classic spaghetti and meatballs and made it healthier by using lean turkey and adding beans to boost the Resistant Starch. The end result is as delicious as you’d expect!