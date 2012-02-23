8 Essentials for a Healthy Kitchen

Milena Damjanov
February 23, 2012
1 of 8

Must-have kitchenware

Make what's good for you with these smart new kitchen tools.

Onion goggles

Do you tend to tear up while cutting onions? RSVP International Onion Goggles ($20; bigkitchen.com) have a foam seal to help prevent those irritating sulfur vapors from bothering your eyes.
2 of 8

Scrub stars

Casabella Round Mesh Scrubbers ($16 for set of three; casabella.com) scour your pots and pans without wrecking them. And they're so cheerful they almost make dish-duty fun.
3 of 8

Morning squeeze

You don't need to pull out your clunky juicer to enjoy fresh-squeezed OJ: Just place your citrus of choice atop the Citrange Juicer ($20; momastore.org) and twist into your glass. It's low-tech, but gets the job done—the funnel filters out the seeds.
4 of 8

Blend and go

Mix up a single serving of your favorite smoothie in the Oster My Blend Blender (starting at $28; amazon.com). Simply blend in the bottle, pop on the sports lid, and you're off.

5 of 8

Cut the fat

Expertly sear and brown chicken and meat in the Cuisinart Chef's Classic Enameled Cast Iron 10-Inch Round Fry Pan ($40; cuisinart.com). Since it's enameled cast iron, you won't need much oil or butter. Plus, it's dishwasher safe.

Why cast iron?
This type of cookware is super durable. It's also stick-resistant without containing the potentially harmful chemicals in traditional nonstick cookware, notes Jackie Newgent, RD, author of Big Green Cookbook.
6 of 8

Berry helpful

The two-in-one Kuhn Rikon Strawberry Knife Colori ($12; surlatable.com) easily scoops out the stems of strawberries, then slices them up for healthy snacking.
7 of 8

Chop herbs—and calories

Seasoning with fresh herbs adds big flavor to a dish without jacking up the calories. Make it easy on yourself: The compact Microplane Herb Mill ($20; williams-sonoma.com) minces those herbs with a flick of your wrist.
8 of 8

Whip it good

Don't you hate it when you can't get all the batter out of the bowl? Enter the Tovolo Better Batter Tool ($13; chefscatalog.com), designed to whip up properly fluffed batter and scrape the bowl clean.

