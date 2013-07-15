What to Eat to Stay Slim on the Go

1 of 7 Getty Images

On-the-go eats

Wondering why it's tough to shed pounds during the warm-weather months, even though you're more active than ever? "Summer means you're eating on the go," notes Frances Largeman-Roth, RD, co-author of The CarbLovers Diet. "It can be a challenge to spot options that aren't loaded with calories, fat, and sodium."



No worries—we did the work for you, rounding up quick picks that won't weigh you down. Almost all have slimming fiber or Resistant Starch (RS), both essential parts of The CarbLovers Diet that help you get lean by keeping you fuller longer. So whether you find yourself taking a road trip, killing time between flights, or enjoying a ball game, you can eat light with these best bites.