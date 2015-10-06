9 Foods to Avoid When Your Tummy Hurts

8 of 10 Getty Images

Spices

Spices and spicy food may not be as bad as you think. "If you're used to eating spicy food, you probably have a very good tolerance for it and it will be fine," says Dr. Chutkan.



If you're not used to these foods, this may not be the time to start. But also pay attention to how—and with what—the spices are cooked. "Spices are associated with cooking in oil, so fat is probably more a reason [for upset stomach] than the spice itself," says Amit Bhan, MD, service chief of gastroenterology at Henry Ford Health System, in West Bloomfield, Mich.