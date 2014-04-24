5 Fat-Burning Recipes Ready in 5 Minutes

Fat-burning meals

Short on time but want to make tasty food that slims you? Lucky for you, these dishes come together in five minutes or less. Plus, each is loaded with Resistant Starch (RS), a carb that's the cornerstone of The CarbLovers Diet and helps you drop pounds by revving your metabolism.

Eat these meals to stay svelte, or mix and match 'em, and shed up to 11 pounds in 30 days (just be sure to work in 45 minutes of vigorous cardio four times a week). Now get ready for your reveal!
2 of 6 Kana Okada

Breakfast

Tartine With Blackberry-Thyme Salad

Ingredients: blackberries, thyme, sugar, lemon juice, salt, baguette, butter, low-fat yogurt

Calories: 393

Resistant Starch: 1.2 grams

Try this recipe: Tartine With Blackberry-Thyme Salad
3 of 6

Lunch

Shake With Hummus Sandwich

Ingredients: raspberries, kale, fat-free yogurt, banana, honey, almond butter, wheat germ, ice, whole-grain English muffin, hummus

Pair each shake with an open-faced sandwich: 1 tablespoon hummus on 1 toasted whole-grain English muffin.

Calories: 407

Resistant Starch: 1.2 grams

Try this recipe: Shake With Hummus Sandwich
4 of 6

Tuna and White Bean Crostino

Tuna and White Bean Crostino

Directions: Preheat broiler with rack in highest position. In a bowl, prepare tuna-and-white bean salad: 1 (5-ounce) can tuna in olive oil, drained and flaked; 1 (15-ounce) can white beans, drained; 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice; and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley; season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Arrange 4 slices whole-wheat country bread on a broiler-proof baking sheet; divide salad evenly among slices. Top slices with 2 ounces coarsely grated Fontina cheese; broil 2-3 minutes until golden.

Calories: 394

Resistant Starch: 3.9 grams

Watch the video: Tuna and White Bean Crostino  
5 of 6

Dinner

Grilled Chicken Cutlets With Summer Succotash

Directions: Place a grill pan over high heat. Season 4 thin chicken cutlets (about 1 pound total) with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill until cooked through (about 3-4 minutes), turning once. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high.

Add in 1 cup frozen baby lima beans, thawed; 1/2 cup corn; and 1 pint grape tomatoes. Cook, tossing occasionally, until tomatoes burst (about 3-4 minutes). Stir in 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan and 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn. Pair each portion with lemon wedges and a 100-calorie whole-wheat roll.

Calories: 378

Resistant Starch: 1 gram

Watch the video: An Amazing Fat-Burning Chicken Recipe  
6 of 6 Kana Okada

Fried Brown Rice with Edamame

Ingredients: brown rice, eggs, reduced-sodium soy sauce, Sriracha (garlic-chile sauce), coleslaw mix, edamame, cilantro, peanuts, salad greens, ginger-sesame vinaigrette

Calories: 438

Resistant Starch: 1.7 grams

Try this recipe: Fried Brown Rice

