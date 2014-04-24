5 Fat-Burning Recipes Ready in 5 Minutes

Short on time but want to make tasty food that slims you? Lucky for you, these dishes come together in five minutes or less. Plus, each is loaded with Resistant Starch (RS), a carb that's the cornerstone of The CarbLovers Diet and helps you drop pounds by revving your metabolism.
Eat these meals to stay svelte, or mix and match 'em, and shed up to 11 pounds in 30 days (just be sure to work in 45 minutes of vigorous cardio four times a week). Now get ready for your reveal!
Directions: Preheat broiler with rack in highest position. In a bowl, prepare tuna-and-white bean salad: 1 (5-ounce) can tuna in olive oil, drained and flaked; 1 (15-ounce) can white beans, drained; 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice; and 1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley; season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
Arrange 4 slices whole-wheat country bread on a broiler-proof baking sheet; divide salad evenly among slices. Top slices with 2 ounces coarsely grated Fontina cheese; broil 2-3 minutes until golden.
Directions: Place a grill pan over high heat. Season 4 thin chicken cutlets (about 1 pound total) with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Grill until cooked through (about 3-4 minutes), turning once. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high.
Add in 1 cup frozen baby lima beans, thawed; 1/2 cup corn; and 1 pint grape tomatoes. Cook, tossing occasionally, until tomatoes burst (about 3-4 minutes). Stir in 1 tablespoon grated Parmesan and 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn. Pair each portion with lemon wedges and a 100-calorie whole-wheat roll.