8 Bite-Size Treats Under 80 Calories
8 Bite-Size Treats Under 80 Calories
Health.com
May 22, 2013
1 of 8
Levi Brown
Mini food favorites
Bite-size treats that are big on flavor.
Petite BLT
72 Calories
1/2 slice
whole-wheat bread
, cut into 2 triangles and stacked with 1/2 (cooked)
bacon slice
, 1 thin
tomato
slice, 1/4
lettuce leaf
, and 1 teaspoon
light mayo
2 of 8
Levi Brown
Frosting fun
58 Calories
1
Mini cupcake
(
mainstreetcupcakes.com
)
3 of 8
Levi Brown
Swimming sweets
68 Calories
9 little Swedish Fish
4 of 8
Levi Brown
2 Tiny tacos
62 Calories
2
Tostitos Scoops!
, each topped with 1 teaspoon
black beans
(heated), 1/2 teaspoon
shredded cheddar cheese
(melted), 1 teaspoon
salsa
, 1 teaspoon cubed
avocado
, and 1/2 teaspoon each
sour cream
and chopped
cilantro
5 of 8
Levi Brown
Caprese bite
24 Calories
1 sliced
cherry tomato
, stuffed with 1/8 ounce
mozzarella
and 1
basil leaf
; drizzled with 1/4 teaspoon
olive oil
6 of 8
Levi Brown
Afternoon pick-me-up
70 Calories
Short skinny
mocha
(
starbucks.com
for stores)
7 of 8
Levi Brown
Creamy treat
79 Calories
1 Mini
cannoli
(
ferraracafe.com
)
8 of 8
Levi Brown
French nibbles
78 Calories
3 Micro
macarons
(
gilttaste.com
)
