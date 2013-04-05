How to Fake a Good Night's Sleep

7 of 9 Getty Images

Go to bed on time

The evening following a rough night’s sleep, you’ll feel most refreshed if you hit the sack close to your usual bedtime.



"Our bodies have a natural rhythm of sleep and wake—you’ll get the most restorative sleep if you stick to that pattern," says Janet Kennedy, PhD, a New York City–based clinical psychologist who specializes in sleep disorders. "Changing your schedule to make up for lost sleep can actually lead to other problems, like early waking and even insomnia."



Instead of sleeping right after dinner, go to bed no earlier than an hour before your normal bedtime and wake up no later than an hour past your normal wake time to catch up without overdoing it.