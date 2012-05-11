Headache-Proof Your Diet

Andrea Bartz
May 11, 2012
1 of 5

The worst food for headaches

Not sure why your head’s pounding? It could be what you’re eating and drinking, says Deborah Friedman, MD, a neurologist at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. Keep a food diary to see if there’s a pattern, and watch out for these common culinary culprits.

Advertisement
2 of 5 Getty Images

Aged foods and drinks

Aged cheese, dried fruit, and cured meats contain tyramine, which may force blood vessels to constrict and then expand, potentially causing pain.
3 of 5 Getty Images

Aspartame

Experts aren’t sure why, but the artificial sweetener can bring on headaches. If you’re sensitive to it, check the ingredient list of diet sodas and juices.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Travis Rathbone

Additives

MSG, a flavor enhancer used in some packaged and takeout foods, may cause vascular changes that trigger pain. Look for labels that say "No MSG."
Advertisement
5 of 5 Getty Images

Alcohol

Many wines and beers contain tyramine as well as sulfites and nitrates, preservatives that can contribute to headaches.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up