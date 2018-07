14 Delicious New Ways to Enjoy Yogurt

Have a container of plain or Greek yogurt sitting in your fridge? You may want to give it a closer look. Believe it or not, yogurt isn't just a breakfast food—it can be a delicious addition to your appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Follow these recipes to learn how you can make the most of your yogurt, from whipping up sweet treats like healthy frozen yogurt and yogurt-fruit popsicles, to using it to make savory dinner dishes like Tandoori chicken. Who knew this protein-packed, dairy delight was so versatile?